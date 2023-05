Meetings and e-mail now consume a full two days a week for many knowledge workers, according to recent data Microsoft gleaned by tracking customers’ use of its office applications. Add in chat programs and 57 per cent of the work week is spent communicating with colleagues, while the remainder is spent on heads-down work in programs such as Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Cue the stories about how little time we have for our “real jobs” and “actual work”.