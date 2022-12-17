Year-end holidays bring stress, loneliness and financial worries for some

It is that time of year again. The malls are festooned with lights and decorations, and online sales entice those hunting for Christmas gifts with bargains and discounts. Topics of discussion with colleagues, friends and family centre on the best places to eat and shop, and the best country to go to for a holiday.

No longer merely a religious celebration, Christmas and the broader year-end season are seen by many people as an opportune time for merrymaking. And why not? School is out, year-end bonuses are in. People generally like to mark the end of the old year and usher in the new.