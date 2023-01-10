Xi’s plan to reset China’s economy and win back friends

Amid a chaotic exit from Covid-19 lockdowns, China is looking to reduce its international isolation and boost its growth rate

James Kynge, Sun Yu and Xinning Liu

Beijing is reportedly putting together policies aimed at improving diplomatic ties that have soured badly and boosting a deeply strained economy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
48 min ago
The costs of China’s chaotic exit from its zero-Covid strategy are surging. In spite of a virtually static official death toll, a slew of obituaries for elderly public figures from academics to opera singers demonstrates the impact of the coronavirus among its vulnerable population.

Hospitals in several parts of the country are overwhelmed, and a scramble for antiviral drugs and painkillers is creating shortages across Asia. Unofficial projections are putting the number of people that could die in China’s exit wave at about one million.

