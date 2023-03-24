Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit: Key takeaways for South-east Asia

The Chinese leader’s visit has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead

Hoang Thi Ha

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The world waited with bated breath after Mr Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow this week, hoping the Chinese leader would embark on a constructive peace-making role in the Russia-Ukraine war. But those who had pinned their hopes on Mr Xi exerting pressure on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to reconsider his war plans and withdraw troops from Ukraine were left disappointed. There was no Chinese peace plan offered, nor any clear commitment by the Russians of any deviation from their current course. The focus of Mr Xi’s visit, as it turned out, was more about consolidating the China-Russia anti-Western united front.

The Chinese leader’s three-day visit to Moscow, which ended on Wednesday, has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead. Here are key takeaways from Mr Xi’s visit from a South-east Asian perspective.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top