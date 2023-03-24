Xi Jinping’s Moscow visit: Key takeaways for South-east Asia

The world waited with bated breath after Mr Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow this week, hoping the Chinese leader would embark on a constructive peace-making role in the Russia-Ukraine war. But those who had pinned their hopes on Mr Xi exerting pressure on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to reconsider his war plans and withdraw troops from Ukraine were left disappointed. There was no Chinese peace plan offered, nor any clear commitment by the Russians of any deviation from their current course. The focus of Mr Xi’s visit, as it turned out, was more about consolidating the China-Russia anti-Western united front.

The Chinese leader’s three-day visit to Moscow, which ended on Wednesday, has brought home some hard truths that will profoundly affect South-east Asia in the years ahead. Here are key takeaways from Mr Xi’s visit from a South-east Asian perspective.