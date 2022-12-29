Speaking Of Asia

Xi Jinping could use a fall guy in 2023

Having amassed so much power, China’s top leader would need a lightning rod or two to deflect the full force of the troubles that await him

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decade in power has tested him on multiple fronts – foreign policy, economy, defence and health. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
These are testing times for Mr Xi Jinping, with Covid-19 ripping through the country. Dubbed the “Chairman of Everything” by Western analysts in a nod to his expansive influence over how China is run, the President could perhaps pick some cues from the predecessor who spotted him as a future leader – Mr Jiang Zemin.

Mr Jiang, who died in November, was China’s president for a decade starting in 1993. It was well known that as president, Mr Jiang had an often-testy relationship with then Premier Zhu Rongji, acclaimed as the “economic czar” of his nation.

