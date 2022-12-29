Xi Jinping could use a fall guy in 2023

These are testing times for Mr Xi Jinping, with Covid-19 ripping through the country. Dubbed the “Chairman of Everything” by Western analysts in a nod to his expansive influence over how China is run, the President could perhaps pick some cues from the predecessor who spotted him as a future leader – Mr Jiang Zemin.

Mr Jiang, who died in November, was China’s president for a decade starting in 1993. It was well known that as president, Mr Jiang had an often-testy relationship with then Premier Zhu Rongji, acclaimed as the “economic czar” of his nation.