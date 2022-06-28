Xi-Biden meeting unlikely with China-US ties in stalemate

Following talks earlier this month in Luxembourg between Chinese Politburo member and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, analysts predicted that a third virtual meeting between the Chinese and US leaders might not be far off.

However, looking at developments, it seems this rumoured meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will not happen any time soon. In fact, it feels like it is Mr Biden and the top US leaders who are pushing for it, while China is in no hurry.