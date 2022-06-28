Xi-Biden meeting unlikely with China-US ties in stalemate

For the US, internal disagreement over trade tariff issues could be causing the pause. In the case of China, it has already let go of any false hope for better ties.

Han Yong Hong
A screen in Beijing showing the virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden last November. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Following talks earlier this month in Luxembourg between Chinese Politburo member and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, analysts predicted that a third virtual meeting between the Chinese and US leaders might not be far off.

However, looking at developments, it seems this rumoured meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will not happen any time soon. In fact, it feels like it is Mr Biden and the top US leaders who are pushing for it, while China is in no hurry.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top