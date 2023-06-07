Would you let Elon Musk implant a device in your brain?

Neuralink’s device aims to connect the brain signals to computers and other machines

Tyler Cowen

Neuralink’s device aims to connect the brain signals to computers and other machines. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Elon Musk’s Neuralink received approval recently from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials, which one former FDA official called “really a big deal.” I do not disagree, but I am sceptical that this technology will “change everything”. Not every profound technological advance has broad social and economic implications.

With Neuralink’s device, a robot surgically inserts a device into the brain that can then decode some brain activity and connect the brain signals to computers and other machines. A person paralysed from the neck down, for example, could use the interface to manipulate her physical environment, as well as to write and communicate.

