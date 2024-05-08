Would you get tested for an Alzheimer’s gene?

Early diagnosis could help some patients make long-term plans – and researchers assess new interventions.

Lisa Jarvis

Researchers have known for decades that people who harbour APOE4 have a higher risk of developing the neurological condition. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
May 08, 2024, 05:34 PM
Published
May 08, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a new paper in Nature Medicine, an international team of neurologists makes the compelling case that people with two copies of a gene called APOE4 are not just at risk of Alzheimer’s – they have a distinct form of the disease and are almost certain to develop its telltale brain plaques by age 65.

The finding comes with caveats but still has near-term implications for studying, diagnosing and treating the disease – especially given the advent of drugs like Leqembi, made by Eisai and Biogen, and donanemab, made by Eli Lilly and Company. It should also motivate the field to push further into treatments that specifically target the protein encoded by this gene.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top