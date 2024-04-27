Would you be happy as a long-term single?

Are all single people insecure? When we think about people who have been single for a long time, we may assume it’s because single people have insecurities that make it difficult for them to find a partner or maintain a relationship.

But is this true? Or can long-term single people also be secure and thriving?

Our latest research published in the Journal of Personality suggests they can. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, not everybody tends to thrive in singlehood. Our study shows a crucial factor may be a person’s attachment style.

On the rise

Singlehood is on the rise around the world. In Canada, single status among young adults aged 25 to 29 has increased from 32 per cent in 1981 to 61 per cent in 2021. The number of people living solo has increased from 1.7 million people in 1981 to 4.4 million in 2021.

People are single for many reasons: some choose to remain single, some are focusing on personal goals and aspirations, some report dating has become harder, and some become single again due to a relationship breakdown.

People may also remain single due to their attachment style. Attachment theory is a popular and well-researched model of how we form relationships with other people. An Amazon search for attachment theory returns thousands of titles. The hashtag #attachmenttheory has been viewed over 140 million times on TikTok alone.

Attachment theory and relationships?

Attachment theory suggests our relationships with others are shaped by our degree of “anxiety” and “avoidance”.

Attachment anxiety is a type of insecurity that leads people to feel anxious about relationships and worry about abandonment. Attachment avoidance leads people to feel uncomfortable with intimacy and closeness.

People who are lower in attachment anxiety and avoidance are considered “securely attached”, and are comfortable depending on others, and giving and receiving intimacy.

Single people are often stereotyped as being too clingy or non-committal. Research comparing single and coupled people also suggests single people have higher levels of attachment insecurities compared with people in relationships.

At the same time, evidence suggests many single people are choosing to remain single and living happy lives.

Diverse group

In our latest research, our team of social and clinical psychologists examined single people’s attachment styles and how they related to their happiness and well-being.

We carried out two studies, one of 482 younger single people and the other of 400 older long-term singles. We found overall 78 per cent were categorised as insecure, with the other 22 per cent being secure.

Looking at our results more closely, we found four distinct subgroups of singles: