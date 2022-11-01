Worrying trends as Israel heads into another general election

It is tempting to dismiss Israel’s general election on Tuesday as yet another twist in a long-running and badly scripted political soap opera where the plot barely changes, and the same characters reappear under different guises.

After all, this is the fifth Israeli general election in the past four years. And if there is one thing on which all opinion pollsters agree, it is that the latest vote will produce another inconclusive result, with neither the centre-right camp led by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor the centre-left camp led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid likely to get the parliamentary majority they need to form a stable government.