Workplace fairness proposals could be fairer

When we think of workplace fairness, we most likely imagine a work environment where everyone has an equal chance to succeed, and where employees are given the same opportunities and resources, regardless of their personal characteristics.

But this ideal environment is a far cry from the reality of Singapore today, where – as a 2022 national survey by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) and Milieu Insight found – 55 per cent of workers had experienced at least one form of discrimination in the previous five years, including on the grounds of race, age and gender.