Working from home is less healthy than you think

As companies struggle to find the right balance between in-person and remote work and workers fight for autonomy, the debate about returning to in-person work has largely focused on productivity. If employees are equally productive in remote settings, why ask them to return to the office? All things being equal, remote work is cheaper and more convenient than commuting.

Although productivity is important, we have not given sufficient consideration to the potential negative health effects of remote work for some people. Those who have the luxury of working from home might end up realising that remote work is disadvantageous to their mental and physical well-being.