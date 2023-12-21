Workers must take centre stage in Singapore’s Just Transition to green energy

In 2021, ExxonMobil cut about 300 positions from its workforce in Singapore, where its largest refinery is located. Shell Singapore had also planned to lay off 500 workers from its Pulau Bukom site between 2020 and 2023, as it downsized operations as part of efforts to reduce emissions.

The wheels of transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy are turning fast in Singapore. It’s not only necessary, but also inevitable. But in that critical process of industries moving towards a green economy, previously secure jobs in energy, chemicals, manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors are at risk of becoming irrelevant. Workers in fossil fuel energy production, for instance, could face redundancy as a new focus on renewable energy demands different skills.