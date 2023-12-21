Workers must take centre stage in Singapore’s Just Transition to green energy

In their efforts towards sustainability, companies must prioritise workers and involve them in the process.

Patrick Tay

Companies must find ways to make the transition as smooth as possible. Providing more space for workers to find solutions will help the process. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago

In 2021, ExxonMobil cut about 300 positions from its workforce in Singapore, where its largest refinery is located. Shell Singapore had also planned to lay off 500 workers from its Pulau Bukom site between 2020 and 2023, as it downsized operations as part of efforts to reduce emissions.

The wheels of transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy are turning fast in Singapore. It’s not only necessary, but also inevitable. But in that critical process of industries moving towards a green economy, previously secure jobs in energy, chemicals, manufacturing, transportation and construction sectors are at risk of becoming irrelevant. Workers in fossil fuel energy production, for instance, could face redundancy as a new focus on renewable energy demands different skills.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top