‘Work, Work, Work’ stops at 60 in Japan. It shouldn’t

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi heads a country that often denies many older workers the opportunity to fully contribute.

After being elected head of Japan’s ruling party , Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pledge to “work, work, work, work, work” for the people made such an impact that, even in a nation known for toiling hard, it was voted “buzzword of the year”.

It’s ironic, then, that she heads a country that often denies many older workers the opportunity to fully contribute.