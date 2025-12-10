Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Work, Work, Work’ stops at 60 in Japan. It shouldn’t

The country is notorious for toiling hard and yet its labour laws make it harder for older workers to fully contribute.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi heads a country that often denies many older workers the opportunity to fully contribute.

Gearoid Reidy

After being

elected head of Japan’s ruling party

, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s pledge to “work, work, work, work, work” for the people made such an impact that, even in a nation known for toiling hard, it was voted “buzzword of the year”.

It’s ironic, then, that she heads a country that often denies many older workers the opportunity to fully contribute.

