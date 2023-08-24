Work till 75? It may actually make for a more rewarding life

Joey (not her real name) works at a cafe that I frequent. Cheerful and bubbly, she has a way with customers. With her hair always dyed a fashionable bright brown, few could believe it when she became a grandmother last year. Earlier this year, she said she would stop work as she was fed up doing extra shifts when the cafe was short-handed. But I wondered what she was going to do with all that free time on her hands.

Recently, I spotted her back at the cafe. Now she works only two or three times a week and is happier. “Not so tiring,” she told me. She also gets to interact with the customers, which she loves, and gets to make some extra money. A win-win situation indeed.