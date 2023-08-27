Women are driving the US labour market

Of all of the pandemic-era labour trends that are now behind us, the “she-cession” is perhaps the most significant. Far from fleeing the workforce in the US, women are today driving it.

When Covid-19 first struck, female labour was hit hard, not only because women were disproportionately represented in locked-down sectors such as leisure, hospitality and education, but also because they took more responsibility for home schooling and pandemic childcare. Many thought this would be a long-term trend.