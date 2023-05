Around the world, students entering university in 2023 are in both a privileged and an unenviable position at the same time.

Privileged because human innovation affords them access to mind-blowing technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) to supercharge their learning. But by the same token, unenviable because generative AI is so formidable that students may wonder whether their own efforts at learning may seem feeble or even futile in comparison.