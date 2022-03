In the anime series Ghost In The Shell, the world is completely digitalised. Humans plug directly into the Internet via a port in our necks, and hence move seamlessly between our physical world and this equivalent of the "metaverse".

However, anonymity and disinformation create echo chambers and online tribes that lead to dystopic consequences: coordinated self-harm, systemic acts of terrorism, fascist resurgences… The picture is extreme. But these echo today's reality, no?