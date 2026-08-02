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Will you watch an AI-generated movie?

Leading Hollywood film-makers view the technology through different lenses.

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Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has said he would ‘rather die’ than use generative AI.

Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro has said he would “rather die” than use generative AI.

PHOTO: NETFLIX

Miles Surrey

Established film-makers have not minced words about their opposition to AI: Guillermo del Toro said he would “rather die” than use generative AI, while James Cameron has called AI actors “horrifying”. Industry peers have embraced the technology despite these rebukes.

In July, director Neill Blomkamp released a 13-minute sci-fi short generated through prompts in Seedance 2.0 as part of announcing his new AI-focused film studio. Additionally, Darren Aronofsky’s AI studio, Primordial Soup, is raising US$15 million (S$19.2 million) in equity, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.