Will wages in Japan keep up with climbing inflation?

TOKYO - “Why is Japan such a difficult and hopeless country to work in?”
This was the question posed by an unnamed 29-year-old aspiring sushi chef in Sapporo to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, in an eight-part series in January featuring youth voices.
TOKYO - “Why is Japan such a difficult and hopeless country to work in?”
This was the question posed by an unnamed 29-year-old aspiring sushi chef in Sapporo to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, in an eight-part series in January featuring youth voices.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.