Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to generate far-reaching implications for South-east Asia. In the security domain, one of the key impacts will be the likely reduction in Russian arms sales to the region due to the wide-ranging sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

Vietnam, as Russia's fifth largest arms importer globally and its largest in South-east Asia, will be the hardest hit, making it imperative for Vietnam to accelerate its diversification of arms imports away from Russia.