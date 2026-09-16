Straitstimes.com header logo

Opposing Views

Will the P1 registration changes make things more difficult for parents?

Many parents say new P1 rules widen school options, while others lament the disruption to previous plans made by alumni and other families who moved homes. Two of ST’s Opinion editors debate the policy change.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Many parents say the new P1 rules widen school options. Others lament the disruption to families who already moved homes.

Many parents say the new P1 rules widen school options. Others lament the disruption to families who already moved homes.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Mubin Saadat

and

Lianne Chia

Love it or hate it – most parents have a view on it.

Big changes were announced to the P1 registration exercise last week. More places will be allocated to Phase 2C of the registration process for most primary schools and opened to all children regardless of affiliation. A group of 12 identified schools in neighbourhoods where public housing makes up less than 40 per cent of homes within 2km would also allocate spots for kids living farther away.

See more on

Primary 1 registration

Primary school

Parenting

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.