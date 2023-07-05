Will the Japanese take to fake fish?

For all of its exuberantly vast scale, and all its sumptuous products, and its fizzingly enthusiastic post-pandemic exhibitors, the Foodex 2023 trade show captured Japan at a vulnerable moment.

One exhibit in particular symbolised the issue: three plates of vegan sashimi. They appeared to be displaying delicious raw cuts of real tuna, salmon and squid. But – made purely from vegetable matter – these offerings may have represented the shape of menus to come, and the protection Japan needs against a fish sustainability crisis.