Will the G-20 rise to the challenges ahead?

This year’s summit host India is championing the cause of the Global South at a time of various global crises. How the G-20 will fare in future hinges on whether it can speak with one voice in the face of geopolitical cleavages and rising economic and technological competition.  

Iqbal Singh Sevea

India is committed to setting an inclusive agenda for the summit to be held on Sept 9-10. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
42 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

India is hosting the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in September in challenging times. Global growth has slowed down and much of the world is grappling with high inflation. Many countries that are still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are facing difficulties arising from disruptions in food and energy supply chains emanating from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It is estimated that almost 40 per cent of the developing world is facing a severe debt crisis that requires urgent rethinking of existing international financing structures. Serious questions are also being asked about the future of multilateralism.

