Will the EU-China summit avoid being another ‘dialogue of the deaf’?

Europeans seek a level playing field on trade. Differences remain over Ukraine.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
There is a growing feeling in European capitals that China either does not understand current political trends in Europe or simply does not care. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago
The European Union’s top leaders are flying to Beijing this week for their annual summit with China. The Dec 7 to 8 meeting would be the first face-to-face summit between China and EU leaders in four years; previous ones were either cancelled due to the pandemic or held online.

The meeting is significant as it comes at a time when relations between China and Europe are at a low ebb; Mr Joseph Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, likened interactions between the two to a “dialogue of the deaf” after their 2022 summit by video conference.

