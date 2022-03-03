Will Muda prove itself in first contest in Johor?

Malaysia's new political party is out to get the youth vote. If successful, it could prove a disruptor and threat to Anwar's PKR

Joshua Wan  and Kevin Zhang For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In September 2020, a beaming Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman handed over paperwork to the Registrar of Societies for the launch of a new political party - the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda). The message sent out was clear: Malaysia was mired in old politics, and his party - Muda means youth in Malay - was the vehicle for younger voters to "reboot and refresh" it.

Though merely 28 when he launched Muda, Mr Saddiq came with political experience, having served in the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet from 2018 to 2020 as the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 03, 2022, with the headline Will Muda prove itself in first contest in Johor?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top