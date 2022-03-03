Will Muda prove itself in first contest in Johor?

In September 2020, a beaming Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman handed over paperwork to the Registrar of Societies for the launch of a new political party - the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda). The message sent out was clear: Malaysia was mired in old politics, and his party - Muda means youth in Malay - was the vehicle for younger voters to "reboot and refresh" it.

Though merely 28 when he launched Muda, Mr Saddiq came with political experience, having served in the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet from 2018 to 2020 as the Minister of Youth and Sports.