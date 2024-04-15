Will Israel retaliate against Iran, or hold back?

America urges restraint after Iran’s large but futile bombardment of Israel

The Economist

An Israeli Air Force fighter aircraft at an undisclosed airfield on April 14. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 05:17 PM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

“Take the win,” US President Joe Biden is reported to have urged Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the immediate aftermath of Iran’s huge drone and missile attack, according to Axios, an American news outlet.

Some 99 per cent of the 300 or more Iranian weapons that were launched at Israel were successfully intercepted, according to Israeli officials. Those that landed caused only minor damage at the Nevatim airbase in the south of the country, which remains fully operational. The main casualty was a seven-year-old Bedouin girl, seemingly wounded by falling debris. Israel had “demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks”, Mr Biden said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top