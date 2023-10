At the turn of the century, it wasn’t uncommon for Hamas and Sri Lanka’s Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), better known as the Tamil Tigers, to find mention in the same debates as governments around the world weighed how to deal with these two militant groups.

In fact, both Hamas and the Tigers were designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organisations on the same day – Oct 8, 1997. So, too, was Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group operating in Lebanon.