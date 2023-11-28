Will China save the planet or destroy it?

The country’s carbon emissions will soon peak. Then comes the hard part.

The Economist

Over the past three decades, China has pumped more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, in total, than any other country. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Though he lay dying of brain cancer, Mr Tu Changwang had one last thing to say. The Chinese meteorologist had noticed that the climate was warming. So in 1961, he warned in the People’s Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, that this might alter the conditions that sustain life. Yet, he saw the warming as part of a cycle in solar activity that would probably go into reverse at some point. Mr Tu did not suspect that the burning of fossil fuels was pumping carbon into the atmosphere and causing the climate to change. In that issue of the People’s Daily, a few pages before his paper, there was a photo of grinning coalminers. China was rushing to industrialise with the aim of catching up economically with the West.

Today, China is an industrial powerhouse, home to over a quarter of the world’s manufacturing – more than America and Germany combined. But its progress has come at a cost in terms of emissions. Over the past three decades, China has pumped more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, in total, than any other country. It now emits over a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gases each year, according to Rhodium Group, a research firm. That is about twice as much as America, which comes second (though on a per-person basis, America is still worse).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top