Will Australia turn inwards in 2024?

After a stellar year on the global stage, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure to tackle cost of living and other domestic issues.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is likely to face another challenging 12 months in 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago
SYDNEY – Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese started his New Year’s Day address on a sombre note as he attempted to sum up the mood of the previous 12 months.

“There’s no doubt 2023 was a challenging year,” he said.

