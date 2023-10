SYDNEY - In the days after Donald Trump became United States president in 2017, he conducted the usual round of phone calls with world leaders and – perhaps surprisingly – had what he described as “the worst by far” with one of his country’s closest allies.

In a now infamous call with the then Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Malcolm Turnbull, the US president became infuriated and threatened to abandon a deal that Canberra had previously made with Washington to engage in a swop of refugees.