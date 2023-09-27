Will AI endanger tech careers?

For the longest time, the discussion of AI or artificial intelligence was relegated to the exclusive domains of technology and data or confined to the corridors of Silicon Valley. Not any more, with the arrival of ChatGPT and many more Generative AI applications.

AI has broken free, infiltrating many facets of our lives, from virtual personal assistants answering our queries to powering autonomous vehicles on the streets. It permeates industries, dictating the future of healthcare, finance and even artistic creation.