Why we now face a higher risk of a South China Sea clash

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines set the tone for a tense weekend in the opening session of this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31. His prepared keynote speech began with a bold declaration of his country’s determination to defend its claims in the South China Sea against Chinese pressure. Then, in answering a blunt question from the audience, he did not shy away from what that might mean.

He was asked about a scenario in which Chinese Coast Guard water cannon killed a Filipino sailor in a South China Sea clash, and “would that cross a red line” leading Manila to invoke its mutual defence treaty with Washington and – by clear implication – lead to war. His response was blunt. “Once we get to that point,” he replied, “certainly we would have crossed the Rubicon… Almost certainly it’s going to be a red line.”