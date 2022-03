(NYTIMES) - On Sept 14, 2001, the US House of Representatives passed what was understood to be a declaration of war against the perpetrators of the World Trade Centre and Pentagon attacks, by a vote of 420-1. The one dissenter was Ms Barbara Lee, Democrat-California.

At the time, her protest vote seemed like embarrassing peacenik nonsense, an example of left-wing folly at a time of moral clarity and necessary war.