Why we need to give dad more than a mug and a card this Father’s Day

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We must normalise the role of fathers as involved parents and signal that we expect it of them.

The writer's husband and twin boys. Caregiving by dads needs to be treated as normal and Father's Day should not be an afterthought, says the writer.

As a mum, I’ve noticed something year after year – Father’s Day rarely gets the same attention as Mother’s Day.

Think about it. Mother’s Day, on the second Sunday of May, often arrives with weeks of planning – brunch reservations, flower deliveries, spa vouchers and touching tributes on Instagram.

Then Father’s Day, on the third Sunday of June, rolls around and dads are handed a card, a polo shirt and maybe dinner somewhere convenient.

And if he’s lucky, a mug declaring him #1 Dad.

Does that gap matter? I think it does. And I think about my own father when I say that.

When I was a teenager, he’d drive me everywhere. He’d drive my friends around too, join us for mahjong nights, promptly win everyone’s money and then treat us all to McDonald’s at 2am. When I went clubbing, he’d call every hour and wait up till I was home.

As a little girl, I had a ritual. Every morning, I’d stick my head out of the gate for a goodbye kiss and watch until he disappeared around the corner. Every evening, I’d race downstairs the moment I heard his key in the door.

After he passed away, we found things he had kept. Among them: a painted rock, the word “DAD” painted on in wobbly letters. I had given it to him one Father’s Day as a little girl.

That rock stopped me in my tracks. It was a Father’s Day gift I’d long forgotten giving, but one he had kept for years.

And yet it’s Mother’s Day that gets all the love. It was formalised first – becoming official in the US in 1914 – while Father’s Day was not formally recognised there until 1972, nearly six decades later.

Commercially, it has never caught up. Florists and restaurants will tell you: May is the busy month.

Marginalising dads

So why does Father’s Day fall flat?

Part of the reason is practical – dads are notoriously hard to shop for. But I think that’s a symptom, not a cause.

The deeper reason is that we still tend to see mothers as the default parent and fathers as the helper. Mothers are the primary parent in the cultural imagination and fathers are the bonus. So of course Mother’s Day carries more emotional weight – we’re just reflecting back what we already believe.

This plays out in many ways. A big one is that mothers are more often the default or emergency contact on school forms. In hospitals, it’s the mothers who are usually walked through the feeding and care of their newborn – and fathers are left to figure it out, or not.

We’ve built an entire infrastructure of parenthood mostly around one parent. Is it any wonder dads feel peripheral and then act it?

There’s also the fact that many dads don’t ask for attention. Stoic, self-sufficient, “don’t make a fuss” – this is the inherited template for fatherhood.

But should we take that at face value? Or is the brushing-off itself a kind of ingrained response – because no one ever made them feel like their caregiving deserved a fuss?

Mums may ask, why should we celebrate men for doing what mothers do every day without thanks? It’s a fair challenge. I’m not arguing for lowering the bar or congratulating a father for every small act of presence.

I’m arguing for something different – that we stop treating involved fatherhood as exceptional and start treating it as expected.

It was my husband who taught me how to change a nappy, make a bottle of formula and burp a baby. I’ll admit that freely.

He is the more patient parent – the one who will sit through the same question (“but why…?”) 10 times without his voice tightening, the one who can negotiate a bedtime meltdown with a calm I genuinely cannot replicate.

He also does what he calls “boys’ day out” – taking our twin boys off on weekend adventures, just the three of them. Partly because they love it. Partly, I know, to give me time to breathe.

Our sons look forward to it enormously. “Sorry mama, it’s boys’ day out,” they tell me as they kiss me goodbye, while I try not to look too visibly delighted at the prospect of an afternoon to myself.

Changing the narrative

The landscape is shifting. The number of stay-at-home dads here has nearly doubled in three years – from 1,900 in 2022 to 3,000 in 2025, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Yet workplace culture still often treats involved fathers as unusual rather than expected.

Policy, at least, has moved. As of April 2025, fathers are entitled to four weeks of mandatory paternity leave, and parents can now access a pool of up to 10 weeks of shared parental leave on top of that.

The Government’s framing is clear: Caregiving is a shared responsibility. Paternity leave take-up has crossed 50 per cent – which is encouraging, but not yet the norm.

How can we change the narrative on the ground? It starts earlier than policy – in hospitals, in school admin systems, in the language we use. It means expecting fathers at the paediatrician.

It means not being surprised when a dad knows his child’s teacher’s name, or organises the birthday party. Normalising fatherhood means rewiring what we assume, not just what we legislate.

Culture needs to catch up and celebration, unlikely as it sounds, is one small but real part of that.

When we treat Father’s Day as an afterthought, we tell dads, however unintentionally, that their caregiving is an afterthought too.

When we mark it, we say something different. We say, this is normal, we expect this of you.

I’m committing to that this year. My husband is getting a walking treadmill for his home office – something to help him stay active through the long hours he keeps – along with Manchester United-themed balloons, his favourite strawberry tart, and a family meal at Samy’s Curry.

So here is my ask.

To dads: Let us celebrate you. Don’t wave it off. Don’t say you don’t need anything.

The rock I painted as a child mattered to my father more than he ever said. The things you do matter more than you know, and it’s all right to let that be acknowledged.

To everyone else: Treat Father’s Day like it means something – not as a reward for going above and beyond, but as an acknowledgement that showing up, consistently, as a parent, is worth marking. Plan the dinner. Write the card with actual words in it. Tell the dad in your life how much you appreciate him.

Because the best thing we can do for the next generation of fathers – and mothers – is to make shared parenthood the story we keep telling, until it stops being a story and starts being the norm.

My husband has no idea I’m writing this. He’d probably tell me not to make a fuss.

That’s exactly the point. Happy Father’s Day.