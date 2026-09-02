Why we need ‘human reserved’ jobs

The remarkable leaps AI is making may mean that even jobs we do not think of as at risk may also be in danger.

Previous technological disruptions have destroyed “jobs”. But they have not destroyed “work”, because they have created at least as many employment opportunities as redundancies – in many cases, far more. Perhaps artificial intelligence will end up the same way. Or maybe not.

The remarkable leaps it is making may mean that even jobs we do not think of as at risk from AI may in fact also be in danger. If AI can accelerate the rate of advance in robotic research, occupations that we currently think of as “AI proof” may also soon be taken by machines.