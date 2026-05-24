Why we need clearer guidelines about walking in cities

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From London to Tokyo, navigating crowds and dodging cyclists can be challenging.

We should try to coalesce around a civil ethos that mitigates the madness of crowds, writes the author.

The most dangerous times to walk in London have nothing to do with crime. Indeed, the city as a hellhole of hoodlums is spurious, as my colleague Matthew Brooker has written.

But I do fear for my life at morning rush hour.

Londoners emerge from tube stations with such grim resolve that they may well trample any pedestrian foolish enough to walk too slowly or against the flow; they will utter a polite but deeply hostile “sorry” as they step quickly away from your remains.

The same is true at the end of the day, only in the direction of home or the pub.

Cyclists – let us qualify them as pedalling pedestrians – face similar predicaments.

I have seen a post-office biker abruptly overtake another to punch him out in the middle of Victoria Embankment. The apparent offence: not pedalling fast enough.

The recent confrontation between the actor Benedict Cumberbatch and an unidentified cyclist took place during evening rush at the busy King’s Cross/St Pancras area.

The biker accused the Hollywood star of repeatedly cycling through stop lights and pedestrian crossings, which Cumberbatch heatedly denied.

Navigating rush hour is hard enough, but incivility at such times can be excused to some extent by alacrity. They have to punch a clock – or whatever technology has taken that over. But walking at other times of day can still run you up against subtle but vicious aggression.

I’m sure this has happened to you too: I’m solo on a narrow bit of pavement (that’s the sidewalk to Americans) and one half of the couple headed towards me immediately grabs the arm of their partner to signal that they are inseparable and I am the one who needs to give way.

They then pass without as much as a “thank you” as I awkwardly step off onto the street, glad there isn’t a car, cab or bike in either direction.

Wouldn’t it be better if we had clearer guidelines about walking in cities?

London wants you to walk – it is good for business. A policy of pedestrianisation has created enclaves of community and commerce that can be a joy to wander to and from. It is good for your well-being (count those steps!) and contributes to a virtuous circle for the economy: The footfall supports local and small shops and enterprises.

Even big brands benefit from serendipity when you stop into their showrooms. For a sense of how much money is drummed up, consider what Oxford Street alone – the main shopping area of central London – generated in 2023: an estimated £3 billion (S$5.16 billion).

But, as anyone knows who has walked along Oxford Street’s 1.9km in the holiday season, it is a beastly experience. The same for Piccadilly Circus and Covent Garden. These may be a little less pell-mell than New York City’s Times Square, but not by much.

It may be a quixotic task to try to impose order on the hordes, but it is worth the try. After all, the social codification of the “women and children first” rule started only in 1852 after decades of being a semi-accepted social convention.

We should try to coalesce around a civil ethos that mitigates the madness of crowds.

First, let us return to tradition. Londoners have forgotten which side of the sidewalk to favour. Until recently, pedestrians were always encouraged to walk on the left. Indeed, when I moved here in 2018, that was the organising principle.

The practice is still evident in Tube stations, where signs explicitly remind commuters. But out in the open, it is a free-for-all.

A 21-year-old Englishman told me the current laissez-faire approach is so new that he is confused too. I think I can date the shift to the period after Covid-19, when people were so ecstatic to be out on the streets that they ignored the norms.

Remembering to stay left (or, if on an escalator, to stand right to allow people on the move to walk up the left side) will do much to regulate London’s meandering melees.

Next, practise mindful walking. I am not talking about a meditative state. I want you to be mindful of everyone around you and how your pace and direction intersect with theirs. Be clear about where you are headed.

Cyclists in London are still very good about hand signals to indicate they are about to make a turn. (In New York, not so much, if at all.)

Japanese pedestrians sometimes hold out a hand vertically like a single-frame cartoon chop and, with a slight bow, use the flat palm to indicate they are cutting through a crowd. Even with the signal, it is considered cringey and done only if you really have to inconvenience a huge crowd.

However, we can still find inspiration in civic-minded Japanese pedestrians. In tight situations, they move forward while pulling their arms closer into their bodies to give everyone more space.

People remove their rucksacks or hold them in front to keep from knocking into those behind them. When two people are on a collision course on a tight pathway, both will offer to give way. There is often a slight bow or nod to acknowledge that someone has done you a favour by allowing you to pass.

It is all part of a Confucian ethos called hai-ryo, or consideration for others, that has survived in Japan in a more intense form than it has in China itself.

It would be wonderful if a similar ethic could be adopted that would encourage us to give way instead of truculently trudging ahead. Or help us tune into our surroundings instead of simultaneously walking, talking and scrolling on our phones, forcing those around to watch out for us.

As I said, these are ideals. Even the Japanese need to be reminded of social harmony.

The Shibuya crossing, famous for its disciplined pedestrians, was the site of a viral video where a woman roughly slams into a child posing for a photo. And the crossing itself may just be a spectacular form of virtue signalling.

Japan’s Shibuya crossing, famous for its disciplined pedestrians, was the site of a viral video where a woman roughly slams into a child posing for a photo. PHOTO: AFP

Japanese law technically says you cannot cross on the zebra lines against a Don’t Walk light – but leaves other situations open to interpretation. I have seen people jaywalk in Tokyo but just far enough from the stripes to be beyond the letter of the law.

And I have had to watch out for the end-of-the-day salarymen on their bikes in Kyoto weaving through sidewalks with nary a warning to pedestrians.

In April, Japan imposed a new schedule of fines for certain behaviour on bikes, including using a smartphone or holding an umbrella.

If even the Japanese have to be put in place, what hope is there for the rest of us?

It is not easy to change behaviour, but a journey of a thousand miles – to further overuse the adage – begins with a single step.

Let us remember to be considerate when we walk. And we can start small: keeping left in London (or the preferred side in whatever city you are in), stepping away to use a phone, allowing others the right of way.

Back in 1852, “women and children first” became a heroic rule because it was uttered on a sinking ship without enough lifeboats.

Let us be better behaved while all we have to worry about is getting to work and shopping. Bloomberg