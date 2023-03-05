Why we must revisit the thorny issue of designing perfect babies

Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s punishment for creating genetically modified babies did not end the ethical or scientific debate. The ‘pronatalist’ movement raises again the question of eugenics.

Eben Kirksey

Since James Watson and Francis Crick first described the structure of DNA , scientists have debated creating genetically modified babies. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
Updated
Published
31 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since James Watson and Francis Crick first described the structure of the DNA double helix, scientists have debated the potential for creating genetically modified babies. In 2018, a Chinese scientist named He Jiankui announced he had actually done it: He used a gene editing tool called Crispr to edit the embryos of twin girls in hopes of making them resistant to HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

China’s laws governing reproductive medicine and gene editing were ill-defined at the time. But outrage among scientists and the public led to Dr He being sentenced to prison for three years on charges of “illegal medical practice”, under a broad statute, and denounced as pursuing “personal fame and profit”.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top