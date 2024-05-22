Why we are so exhausted if we are spending more time in bed

Americans have started sleeping more than any time in the last 20 years, says a new survey of the way we use time. But wait – a new Gallup poll says Americans are more stressed and sleeping less. Can both headlines be right?

A closer look shows that the Covid-19 pandemic precipitated a seismic shift in time use for some Americans, but it did not change a longstanding national sleep problem. The people with the most gruelling, sleep-killing jobs did not reap any of the post-pandemic sleep bonus. Others are spending more time in bed, but tossing and turning.