Why Venetians are pondering raising their entire city

A €5.5 billion (S$8 billion) flood barrier has bought only a temporary reprieve

The Economist

A giant piece of hydraulic engineering now protects Venice from rising seas, but there are now questions about how long the barrier will last. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
The relief in the City of Canals is palpable. For centuries, regular high tides – acqua alta to the locals – have flowed through Venice, submerging walkways, flooding buildings, and stopping boats from passing under its many bridges.

For most of the city, at least, that is no longer the case. In operation since last year, after nearly two decades under construction, a giant piece of hydraulic engineering called the Experimental Electromechanical Module – known by its Italian acronym Mose – now protects Venice and its lagoon. In a city where waders were as easy to buy as postcards and ice cream, most people can now go about their business without consulting tide charts. Property prices are up, especially for flats and shops on the ground floor.

