Straitstimes.com header logo

Why upcoming Israel and Palestinian elections will offer no easy answers

The coming elections will draw intense attention, but they are unlikely to produce the white knights or neat resolutions some hope for.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An Israeli flag installed by settlers seen in the al-Tireh neighbourhood at the western entrance to Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

An Israeli flag installed by settlers seen in the al-Tireh neighbourhood at the western entrance to Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

PHOTO: AFP

avatar-alt

Bhavan Jaipragas

It may seem a trite point, but American pundits have nonetheless begun making it loudly: Whatever gains the Democrats secure in the midterm elections, they will not deliver the Trumpless world so many yearn for.

The caution is understandable. It is a reminder that anyone expecting moral catharsis from an election result ought to temper their expectations, and that we live in a messy, imprecise reality that almost never lives up to our hopes.

See more on

Israel-Palestine

Benjamin Netanyahu

Middle East

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.