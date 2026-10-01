Why upcoming Israel and Palestinian elections will offer no easy answers

The coming elections will draw intense attention, but they are unlikely to produce the white knights or neat resolutions some hope for.

An Israeli flag installed by settlers seen in the al-Tireh neighbourhood at the western entrance to Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

It may seem a trite point, but American pundits have nonetheless begun making it loudly: Whatever gains the Democrats secure in the midterm elections, they will not deliver the Trumpless world so many yearn for.

The caution is understandable. It is a reminder that anyone expecting moral catharsis from an election result ought to temper their expectations, and that we live in a messy, imprecise reality that almost never lives up to our hopes.