Why the world is suddenly wooing Papua New Guinea

Its poor, troubled islands return to the forefront of the big powers’ strategic thinking 

The Economist

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) is welcomed by Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby on July 28, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ringed by verdant hills, the harbour of Port Moresby has probably not seen such military buzz since World War II, when it was bloodily defended by America and Australia against Japanese forces. The JS Izumo, the largest ship in the Japanese navy, visited the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG) earlier in July, as did a British naval patrol vessel, HMS Tamar. A French one, La Glorieuse, called earlier in 2023. An American coast guard cutter is due in August.

On land, too, visiting dignitaries are tripping over each other. Mr Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, flew in to host a regional forum in May. Mr Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s president, came in July. The most important caller of the year was meant to be the American president, Mr Joe Biden, but he cancelled the trip in May because of trouble back home over America’s debt ceiling. Instead, two senior lieutenants have come in close succession. Mr Antony Blinken, the American Secretary of State, signed a defence cooperation agreement with PNG in May. Mr Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, followed up on July 26 – 27. He was scarcely noticed, though. As Mr Austin stepped off his E4-B, a flying military command post, Port Moresby airport was bedecked with French flags and posters welcoming Mr Emmanuel Macron, the French president, who arrived the next day.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top