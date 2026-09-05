Why the RTS won’t drag me away from Singapore when it opens

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The journey to Johor Bahru will be quicker, but the writer would rather pay a ‘convenience premium’ to relax in Singapore on weekends.

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System may make trips quicker, but it will not make the weekend longer, says the writer.

When the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens in January 2027, it is expected to make crossing the Causeway faster and easier, giving Singaporeans one more reason to spend their money in JB.

The new service could lead to Singapore consumers making more than 30 million round trips to JB each year, an increase of more than 50 per cent from current levels, with groceries, pharmaceuticals, dining and beauty services topping the list of spending categories, a July study has found.