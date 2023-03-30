Why some teachers are becoming TikTok influencers

Before social media, students rarely knew their teachers beyond their professional position in the classroom. Perhaps we might bump into them in the neighbourhood, at a supermarket, or in a restaurant. But as students, we knew little about teachers “off-duty”.

Today, much has changed. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many teachers joined the social media platform TikTok as a way of communicating with and connecting with students they could not see in person.

TikTok enables users to upload short videos (between three and 10 minutes long), which often feature music in the background as an audio meme, and other filters or text.

You might have seen teachers on TikTok dancing to the latest viral song with their students. Or dressing up in costumes to illustrate how many different jobs they do in a given day.

While some of them share behind-the-scenes snippets of their day jobs, others use the most popular audio, dance and meme trends to convey educational messages.

What is TeachTok?

In our new study, we investigated the popular genre of TeachTok – where teachers teach and talk about teaching on TikTok – to understand how and why teachers turn themselves into “micro-celebrities” on the platform.

Previous research has looked at how Internet celebrities monetise their following, taking on advertising deals, becoming ambassadors for various messages, or launching their own businesses. But in our study, we investigated the motivations and impacts of popular teachers on TeachTok.

Taking a bilingual approach, we focused on two of the most used languages worldwide and examined the most popular TeachTok hashtags in English and Spanish: #TeachersOfTikTok and #ProfesoresDeTikTok. We identified 12 of the most prolific professional teachers in both language groups, who teach from kindergarten to university level, and conducted a close analysis of their content over a month-long period in 2022.

How does TeachTok work?



TeachToks often saw teachers perform a range of “point of view” perspectives to demonstrate how they would react to different situations.

Some of the most popular included the inner monologue of teachers as they listen to student excuses for being late, or the sense of pride or gratitude they might feel when other students come to their defence.

Other teachers shared their entire preparation routines for the classroom.

Others performed TikTok dances after losing a bet to students, or after students have won a challenge. For example, “If 21/25 students pass the exam, I will create a profile on TikTok”.

In so doing, teachers were showing how they care about their students, building up relationships with their class, and helping their students understand more about their jobs.