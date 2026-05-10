Why so few babies? We might have overlooked the biggest reason of all

We live in an age of insecurity, which casts a shadow over young people's desire to have babies, says the writer.

Ms Raleigh Rivera and her husband spent five years fine-tuning their parenthood plan: In 2025, they would move from Los Angeles, where they had been living since 2023, back to Ms Rivera’s home town, Minneapolis, where they could afford to buy a home and start a family. “We both have been baby- and kid-crazy for our entire lives,” she said.

They had planned to start trying when Ms Rivera turned 30, a birthday she celebrated in 2025 . But that same year, everything that had felt stable to them started to crumble. It began with the Palisades and Eaton fires decimating parts of the city they called home. The prospect of a first-time home-buyer credit, something Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had campaigned on, had disappeared. By summer, Ms Rivera’s parents in Minnesota were choking on smoke drifting across the border from Canadian wildfires. Her husband is a citizen, but since he is Mexican American, she worried that racial profiling policies put a target on his back.

Ms Rivera, who has a master’s degree in public health, worried about sending a future child to school with unvaccinated classmates. “We felt like we had worked hard on ourselves, making sure that our finances and our health and everything were in order,” she said in August 2025 . “And those plans are on pause right now because everything is – it’s just impossible to know.”

With their stable jobs and supportive marriage, the Riveras are exactly the kind of people demographers would expect to be well on their way to parenthood today. Researchers who study population trends have shown that births tend to rise when economies are on the upswing, and more recently have proposed a relationship between gender roles and the birth rate: Very high levels of equality in the home and in society are associated with more births. (The same goes for very low levels of gender equality.)

Yet in most places around the world, birth rates have marched steadily downwards for the past two decades, even where economies have grown and working women’s male partners handle more household tasks. The Riveras may point to why.

The collective reluctance to procreate is perhaps most glaring in the Nordic countries. With their stable economies, strong social safety nets, robust family policies and equitable gender relations, they maintained relatively high birth rates through the early 2000s.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008, sometimes referred to as the Great Recession, however, births in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland declined, and then declined some more, even as their economies recovered throughout the 2010s. Little about those nations’ family policies had changed, and as far as anyone could tell, men were still doing their share of the dishes.

The same downward trend held in the US, where births have fallen by about 23 per cent since 2007, despite high rates of immigration until 2025 . Births have also been declining in East Asian countries, even though governments in the region have thrown buckets of money at the problem. And in France, despite its longstanding pro-natalist policies.

This is not simply a matter of affordability, the buzzword so often invoked to explain why people are choosing to have smaller families. Government support for parents can help, but overall, people are having fewer children both in countries that offer very little and in those renowned for their generous family benefits; moreover, the trend holds among those who are struggling to make ends meet and among those who, like the Riveras, have advanced degrees and salaried jobs.

Fear of the future

What unites these disparate cultures, policy environments and demographics, researchers are now realising, is young people’s inescapable and crushing sense that the future is too uncertain for the lifelong commitment of parenthood. Call it the vibes theory of demographic decline.

The future has never been assured, but it feels as though we are living in a time of spectacular uncertainty.

In the US, job tenures have contracted, and income volatility has risen. Many of the forces the economy is built on – artificial intelligence, immigration and global trade – feel distressingly volatile; disruption is the governing ethos of a terrifyingly powerful sector of our economy. The climate crisis is spiralling, as are the costs of everything that could enable parenthood, whether that is a roof over one’s head or childcare. The past half-century has brought Americans breathtaking inequality, accompanied by a sharp decline in social mobility.

The two generations currently of childbearing age bear the psychological and financial scars of coming of age amid world-scale catastrophes: Older millennials entered the labour market during the Great Recession; many watched their parents lose their jobs or homes. Gen Z, whose lives were upturned by the Covid-19 pandemic, now find themselves competing against AI for entry-level jobs and even prospective partners. The man running America seems single-mindedly devoted to chaos at home and abroad.

Even declining fertility rates feed into the cycle: How will society function if each generation is smaller than the last? The Gen X writer Astra Taylor calls ours “the age of insecurity”; the Gen Z writer Kyla Scanlon has described “the end of predictable progress”. Zoomers’ uncertainty about the future cannot be captured by the usual metrics or entered neatly into a spreadsheet. But it may be the X factor in the global parenting free fall.

Professor Daniele Vignoli, a demographer at the University of Florence, had been cautiously optimistic in 2008 when Italy’s fertility rate reached nearly 1.5 births per woman – still far below the 2.1 that is typically necessary to keep population levels stable in the absence of immigration, but the highest rate since the 1980s. “We were all celebrating this new spring of fertility, this new spring of demography in Italy,” he recalled. Then the Great Recession hit and fertility declined not just in Italy, where it stands at under 1.2 today, but all over Europe.

No existing demographic theory could explain the near-uniformity of this decline across the continent, which continued irrespective of how deeply a country was affected by the recession or how swiftly it recovered. It became clear to Prof Vignoli that structural factors such as employment status or the housing market, while important context, do not tell the whole story of where people see themselves in the future.

Raising children is an inherently forward-looking project, and in Prof Vignoli’s analysis, increasing exposure to a volatile global economy and accelerating technological change make it hard for young people to project a path forward with even a modest degree of confidence.

In one study, Prof Vignoli and his co-authors found that though people’s current job situation – whether they had long-term or only temporary employment – influenced their decision to become a parent, equally influential was their sense of their future prospects, and whether, if this job went away, they could find another at comparable pay. That sense is a function of both real-world conditions and individual temperament – “resilience towards unexpected outcomes”, as Prof Vignoli puts it.

Era of polycrisis

To understand current population shifts, then, we must look further than just the indicators that researchers in other contexts have referred to as the “shadow of the past” – is someone employed? Married? College-educated? We must also consider what has been called the “shadows of the future”.

The world has seen uncertainty before, so why is this time different? One possibility is that we live in an era of “polycrisis” – a term coined in the 1990s by philosopher Edgar Morin and his co-author Anne Brigitte Kern to describe the interplay of many crises at once.

For the particular question of having a family, among the many crises, the Great Recession may have been particularly consequential. “It changed the world,” said demography a ssociate professor Chiara Ludovica Comolli, of the University of Bologna. It “produced such levels of inequalities that the relationship between people and between groups, it was completely altered”.

Prof Comolli has been studying how economic uncertainty rippled through the social sphere, eroding social trust and spurring the rise of radical right-wing parties, and how those changes, in turn, affect fertility. In Sweden, the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats have talked about protecting the family and increasing child allowances. But Prof Comolli found that in towns and cities where the party was gaining popularity, birth rates actually fell. Highly educated women, whom the researchers described as most likely to feel alienated by their neighbours’ support for the radical right, were especially likely to forgo having a child.

Digital information deluge

The Great Recession’s outsize impact may also be due to its status as the first economic crisis of the era of non-stop digital information deluge, which rendered it, and the sense of dread it engendered, all but inescapable, even for people not financially affected. The same goes for natural disasters, political upheaval and war: in a global world, no one is insulated. “It’s not just your own uncertainty, but it’s that you get all the uncertainty around you as well,” said sociology professor Trude Lappegard, of the University of Oslo.

Mr Axel Peter Kristensen, who did his graduate research with Prof Lappegard, has a partner and a job and owns a small apartment in Oslo, but at 33, he is not yet a parent. He contrasted his life course with that of his parents, who had all three of their children by their early 30s. At the time, Mr Kristensen’s mother was training to be a nurse, and his father was a carpenter.

From today’s vantage point, theirs was not “a secure situation – renting, not having that much money,” he said. “But they still felt that, of course, we’re going to have children.” Mr Kristensen’s mother intended to pursue education, and his parents wanted to eventually buy a home, but in that era, kids were not viewed as obstacles to achieving those goals. “They were not postponing birth. They were just doing it at the same time.”

He talks to his mother about these generational patterns. “The biggest difference, watching her narrative and my narrative, my feeling is that these things should be in order first,” he said. Seen through a lens of uncertainty, the global pattern of delayed marriage and childbearing may signify something more than just a matter of “shifting priorities”. It may represent a desperate attempt to create some sort of stable foundation in what one economist recently described as “a singularly turbulent” era.

“Having a nice income, having steady employment, a nice education, having an apartment,” Mr Kristensen said. “These new milestones, has the importance of them changed in an era or time where economic uncertainty is being felt much more close to the skin?” Their greater significance, though, comes at a time when they have become much harder to attain. In the US, the median age of a first-time home buyer just hit 40. “One possible way of coping with this would be to postpone having children”, he said, “or would be to maybe drop it”.

Even proponents of the uncertainty theory acknowledge that there are plenty of other factors that contribute to the world’s declining birth rates. There has been a marked decline in marriage. Increased social isolation, to say nothing of what some have called a “sex recession”, certainly does not augur a baby boom. Nor do today’s employment prospects.

Educated workers face what the economist Claudia Goldin has called “greedy jobs”, positions that demand far more of an employee than can be contained between the hours of nine and five , while less-skilled workers cope with unpredictable shifts and wages that have barely kept pace with the cost of living. It is hard to square either with the expectation that parents will invest huge amounts of time and money in their children’s development.

Look hard enough, though, and many of those factors become forms of uncertainty too. Prof Comolli said she and her partner have postponed parenthood until their job situations feel more settled. She often thinks about how her worries over her advancing age and the possible health consequences compare with material factors that are the primary concern of so many other people, such as mortgage rates or rising prices. “Both in my personal and professional life, I often wonder whether these are fundamentally different types of uncertainty – something that should perhaps be defined and named differently – or whether they are simply two sides of the same coin,” she said. In any case, whether the uncertainty is psychological or structural, “the key challenge is to better understand how these dimensions interact”.

Like nearly every other scholar I spoke to, Prof Comolli emphasised the need to clarify the concept of uncertainty and refine ways of measuring it. Perhaps the simplest way is to just ask people how they feel about the future. Demographers are doing this via the Generations and Gender Survey, which queries 10,000 respondents per country in more than two dozen countries every three years. A new set of questions asks how worried people are about things such as climate change, high unemployment and military conflicts in the future.

Professor Daniel Schneider, a Harvard sociologist, sees the connection between uncertainty and fertility as a middle ground between the two sides of what he called “the family wars” – those endless cultural debates in which the right pushes old-fashioned family structures with tradwife moms home-schooling 10 kids and the left argues that the era of the nuclear family is over and “everyone’s just going to live with their cats”, he joked.

The uncertainty research suggests that, in fact, “people do want to have families, but encounter this really uncertain and unstable world that also demands these really intense standards of parents”, Prof Schneider said.

Solving the problem with one-off pronatalist gestures, such as a tax break for having children, has proved futile time and time again. To truly make a change, policymakers must take a “holistic approach to making lives and systems that are more conducive to having and raising children, and more conducive to living a happy, secure and healthy life as a person”, said Professor Sarah Hayford, who directs the Institute for Population Research at Ohio State University. “You can’t address the parenting part without addressing the secure life part.” NYTIMES