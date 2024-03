SINGAPORE – One story in recent weeks has taken the book community by storm: Times’ decision to shutter its Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point branches, leaving the chain’s only presence here its remaining store in Cold Storage Jelita in Holland Road.

The reaction to the bad news has been multifaceted. Some have lamented Singaporeans’ poor reading habits – only 33 per cent reported reading six or more books a year, according to a 2021 National Library Board survey.