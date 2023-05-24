Why should Meta users care where data is stored?

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has just been hit with an eye-watering €1.2 billion (S$1.74 billion) fine for breaches of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Unfortunately for Meta and its shareholders, earlier penalties mean it now faces a total fine of close to €2.5 billion.

Meta is often used as an example of how not to do privacy, but this is not a simple case of organisational greed or disregard for legislation. As is the case with most events of this nature, there is a lot more going on.