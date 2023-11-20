Why Seoul really wants to sell arms to the Saudis

A likely weapons deal between Riyadh and Seoul could help South Korea realise its ambition to be a major player in the global defence market. The importance of such an agreement cannot be understated: Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest importer of major arms, and is shopping around just as the Asian supplier is looking to sell more-advanced weaponry.

High on the Gulf state’s wish list are surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) to intercept air strikes from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, along the kingdom’s southern border. The Cheongung II KM-SAM system, developed by a group of South Korean contractors including affiliates of Hanwha Aerospace, would fit the bill. Should a deal go through, it could top the US$3.5 billion (S$4.7 billion) contract then President Moon Jae-in inked with the United Arab Emirates for Cheongung IIs in January 2022.