There are many reasons to be optimistic about South-east Asia’s digital future.

First, South-east Asia’s digital economy is expanding rapidly. According to the World Economic Forum, the region sees more than 100,000 new Internet users every day. One estimate by Google, Temasek and Bain places the market value of Asean’s digital economy at more than US$200 billion (S$267 billion), having grown by a fifth in 2022 alone.